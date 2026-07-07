Buc-ee's inches closer to South Florida with 4 new stores by 2029, including a Fort Pierce location by West Palm Beach, which opens in 2027.

Buc-ee’s still won’t put a store in Miami, but the Texas-based mega-gas station is getting closer than it has ever been. The chain announced four new Florida locations, and the nearest one is about an hour north of West Palm Beach.

That store, in Fort Pierce, is the prize for anyone in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach who has been road-tripping up I-95 for Beaver Nuggets and brisket sandwiches.

It will sit at I-95 and Indrio Road, run roughly 76,000 square feet, and boast 120 fuel pumps, 18 EV charging stations, and more than 700 parking spaces. If the timeline holds, it is set for a debut in late 2027 or early 2028.

Fans regularly drive hours out of their way just to fill up, use the restroom, and load up on Beaver merch. Buc-ee’s photo Why Buc-ee’s has a cult following For the uninitiated, Buc-ee’s is less a gas station than a roadside event. The bathrooms are the legend that started it all, spotless enough that a New Braunfels, Texas, store won Cintas’ “Best Restroom in America” title back in 2012, with custodians working around the clock to keep them that way. Then there is the food. They’re known for their walls of jerky, made-to-order brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, fudge by the slab, and Beaver Nuggets. (The latter are the caramel-coated corn puffs, the chain’s best-selling snack.) The stores don’t allow 18-wheelers, so you get the scale of a truck stop without the crowding, and fans regularly drive hours out of their way just to fill up, use the restroom, and load up on beaver merch.

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Right now, the chain runs just two Florida stores, both on I-95 and both open since 2021 Buc-ee’s photo

Fort Pierce was (almost) the world’s largest

The Fort Pierce outpost is one of four coming to the state by 2029, bringing Florida’s total to six. Right now, the chain runs just two Florida stores, both on I-95 and both open since 2021, including St. Augustine at 200 World Commerce Parkway and Daytona Beach at 2330 Gateway North Drive.

Tallahassee gets the next one, targeted for 2027 and set to be the chain’s first location in the Panhandle. Ocala, on I-75, was pushed to 2029 to line up with the construction of a new highway interchange. Port Charlotte rounds out the group as Southwest Florida’s first outpost, though the company hasn’t attached a date to it.

Buc-ee’s briefly billed the Fort Pierce store as the world’s largest convenience store, then walked it back. The company later conceded that measurement variances mean the original Luling, Texas, location keeps the crown. Close, but the Beaver isn’t dethroning itself just yet.