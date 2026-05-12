NYC’s Viral Grass-Fed Frozen Yogurt Lands in Coconut Grove

Viral NYC organic market Bonberi has landed in Coconut Grove with a collaboration with Sadelle's, serving grass-fed frozen yogurt and matcha.

After a week of rumors that a trendy New York City-based, health-conscious market was opening in Coconut Grove, it turns out the speculation was only partially true. Bonberi, the organic, gourmet, seed-oil-free market known for its smoothies and wellness-forward treats, isn’t opening a standalone Miami outpost after all. Instead, Bonberi is teaming up with Major Food Group for a permanent collaboration menu at Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove. Call it their “Major Wellness” era.

The menu includes nutrient-dense smoothies, matcha lattes, and grass-fed frozen yogurt Major Food Group photo The Rumors Were Kind of True Sadelle’s Coconut Grove has officially partnered with Bonberi to launch a new “Major Wellness” menu, bringing health-conscious, plant-based options to one of Miami’s most famously indulgent brunch destinations. Designed by Bonberi founder Nicole Berrie, the permanent collaboration includes nutrient-dense smoothies, matcha lattes, and grass-fed frozen yogurt made without artificial ingredients, dyes, refined sugars, seed oils, or “weird gums,” as the brand puts it. The specialty menu is available daily while supplies last. For days, Miami foodies had been convinced Bonberi was heading south in a much bigger way. Last week, Berrie teased “something exciting” on Instagram while tagging Sadelle’s Coconut Grove, immediately sparking speculation about a Miami expansion. Followers flooded the comments with guesses ranging from “Bonberi Miami” to “matcha ice cream” and “froyo.”

View this post on Instagram Instagram Sent Coconut Grove Into a Frenzy The mystery deepened when Berrie posted a tropical graphic centered around the date “5.9.2026,” decorated with palm trees, fruit, and ice cream cones. Combined with the Sadelle’s tag, it sent the Coconut Grove wellness girls into a frenzy. Turns out, they weren’t completely wrong. Rather than opening a dedicated Bonberi market, the New York wellness brand is planting roots inside Sadelle’s through the exclusive menu partnership with Major Food Group. The hospitality powerhouse is known for its concepts Carbone, Dirty French Steakhouse, and Sadelle’s.

@bonberi_ It’s here! My dream partnership w Major Food Group kicking off with a special menu available exclusively @ Sadelle’s Coconut Grove in Miami and it’s here to stay! Come for official opening day launch this Saturday May 9! #miami #sadelles #majorfoodgroup #bonberi ♬ House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter From West Village Wellness Staple to Miami Collab Bonberi first gained a cult following in Manhattan’s West Village. Berrie transformed the brand from a wellness website into a physical market centered on clean eating and elevated grab-and-go food. The concept became known for smoothies, juices, grain bowls, soft serve, and curated pantry staples that leaned heavily into organic ingredients and non-toxic living. Now, that same aesthetic is landing in Coconut Grove. Sadelle’s, already known for its over-the-top brunch spreads, bagel towers, smoked fish platters, and buzzy weekend crowds, feels like a surprisingly natural fit for the collaboration. Attached to the restaurant is Sadie’s Cafe, the more casual grab-and-go counter that serves coffee, pastries, bagels, and its viral Old-Fashioned donuts. That counter now becomes home base for Bonberi’s Miami-inspired wellness menu and grass-fed froyo offerings. Major Wellness Menu at Sadelle’s. 3321 Mary St., Miami; 305-990-8707; instagram.com/bonberi and sadelles.com.