Nostalgic Miami landmark closes after 33 years at Bayside

On Tuesday night, longtime customers returned to Hard Rock Cafe Miami for one last piña colada in a hurricane glass.

After nearly 33 years overlooking Biscayne Bay, the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace closed Wednesday, Aug. 19, ending a run that began on Sept. 21, 1993. News of the closure first broke in June, when a WARN notice filed with the state revealed the restaurant at 401 Biscayne Blvd. would permanently close and lay off 117 employees.

In the hours leading up to its final day, customers came back to say goodbye, filling Google with final photos from a restaurant that had become as much a part of Bayside as the waterfront itself. “Thank you so much, team Hard Rock Miami,” one customer wrote alongside photos from the restaurant. “You did an amazing job. We’re going to miss you. I wish you all the best wherever you go.”

Another shared photos of friends raising piña coladas in the classic hurricane glasses Hard Rock became famous for. “Saying goodbye to our Hard Rock Cafe Bayside,” the customer wrote. “It’s a shame they’re closing this Bayside icon.”