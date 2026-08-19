Beloved Miami food entrepreneur dies at 42 in helicopter crash

Editor’s note: This is a breaking and developing story. The investigation into the helicopter crash remains ongoing, and details are still emerging. New Times will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Roger Duarte, the Miami entrepreneur who founded George Stone Crab and co-founded My Ceviche, was reportedly killed Wednesday, Aug. 19, in a helicopter crash in Kenya, Africa. He was 42.

According to a statement released by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the accident occurred at about 9:13 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Aug. 19, near Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County in northern Kenya.

Duarte was one of seven passengers aboard the helicopter when it crashed. All seven passengers died, according to Kenyan media outlet Kenyans and the local newspaper The Star.