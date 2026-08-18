This new downtown Miami bakery is already drawing crowds

Flagler St. Bakery has a permanent address. The downtown bakery and coffee shop, which spent this past spring running a Sunday pastry kiosk outside Over Under, opened its own space at 12 NE First Ave. on Friday, Aug. 7, and owner Julian Gheiler says it has been slammed almost every day since.

“The opening hype is real for sure,” Gheiler says. “We’re really lucky.”

Everything is made on site, which, Gheiler says, makes it the only bakery in downtown Miami that produces all of its bread and pastry from scratch. Pastries and bread come out first thing in the morning, and sandwiches start getting served after 10 a.m.

And when it comes to said pastries, get ready to experience flavor combinations as you’ve never had before.