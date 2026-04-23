Legendary Monty’s Founder Honored with Key to the City of Miami

The iconic founder of Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove, Monty Trainer, was given the key to the City of Miami for his lifelong dedication.

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On Thursday, April 23, Coconut Grove paused to celebrate one of its own. Monty Trainer, the legendary man behind Monty’s Raw Bar, was officially awarded the Key to the City of Miami. The ceremony drew a crowd of longtime friends, city leaders, and Grove regulars who have spent decades visiting Monty’s. It was the kind of gathering that looked so very Miami. Familiar faces, warm speeches, and a deep sense of pride for someone who helped shape the neighborhood into what it is today.

Monty Trainer (middle) was presented with the key by the City of Miami and the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District Coconut Grove BID photo When Monty, also known as “Grove Father,” took the mic, he kept it classic. “Miami, I promise to use my new powers wisely… starting with extending happy hour,” he joked. For many, the honor felt long overdue. Trainer’s impact on Miami stretches back more than half a century, beginning with the opening of Monty’s in 1969. What started as a laid-back raw bar grew into a waterfront institution, a place where locals and visitors alike could experience the easygoing spirit that defines Coconut Grove.

A Legacy Beyond the Dock

But his influence didn’t stop at hospitality. Trainer has spent decades investing in the cultural and civic life of the city. As a founding member of the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District and a key force behind the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, his work helped transform the Grove into one of Miami’s most vibrant creative hubs.

His leadership extended to major initiatives that brought global attention to the city, including high-profile events that helped position Miami on an international stage.