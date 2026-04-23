Restaurants

Legendary Monty’s Founder Honored with Key to the City of Miami

The legendary founder of Monty's in Coconut Grove, Monty Trainer, is given the key to the City of Miami for his lifelong work.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarApril 23, 2026
The iconic founder of Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove, Monty Trainer, was given the key to the City of Miami for his lifelong dedication.

Coconut Grove BID photo / Monty’s Raw Bar photo
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On Thursday, April 23, Coconut Grove paused to celebrate one of its own. Monty Trainer, the legendary man behind Monty’s Raw Bar, was officially awarded the Key to the City of Miami.

The ceremony drew a crowd of longtime friends, city leaders, and Grove regulars who have spent decades visiting Monty’s. It was the kind of gathering that looked so very Miami. Familiar faces, warm speeches, and a deep sense of pride for someone who helped shape the neighborhood into what it is today.

Monty Trainer (middle) was presented with the key by the City of Miami and the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District

Coconut Grove BID photo

When Monty, also known as “Grove Father,” took the mic, he kept it classic. “Miami, I promise to use my new powers wisely… starting with extending happy hour,” he joked.

For many, the honor felt long overdue. Trainer’s impact on Miami stretches back more than half a century, beginning with the opening of Monty’s in 1969. What started as a laid-back raw bar grew into a waterfront institution, a place where locals and visitors alike could experience the easygoing spirit that defines Coconut Grove.

A Legacy Beyond the Dock

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But his influence didn’t stop at hospitality. Trainer has spent decades investing in the cultural and civic life of the city. As a founding member of the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District and a key force behind the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, his work helped transform the Grove into one of Miami’s most vibrant creative hubs.

His leadership extended to major initiatives that brought global attention to the city, including high-profile events that helped position Miami on an international stage.

In 2022, New Times’ Food & Drink editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar interviewed Monty Trainer for a segment for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Nicole Lopez-Alvar photo

A Street, a Key, and a Lasting Impact

The Key to the City arrives just months after another milestone. Earlier this year, a stretch of Aviation Avenue was officially co-designated as “Monty Trainer Way.” It’s a permanent reminder of the legacy he has built just steps from the restaurant that started it all.

Surrounded by the community he helped cultivate, Trainer felt the moment was bigger than any single accolade. It was a reflection of decades spent building something lasting in a city that is constantly changing.

Trainer helped build Coconut Grove into the beautiful, dynamic, charming, family-friendly, and wonderful neighborhood it is today. It was about time he deserved proper praise for his work and dedication.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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