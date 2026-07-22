Miami restaurant owner apologizes after racial slur sparks backlash

Part of Taco Rico Corporate’s statement, forcefully condemning Seghini’s language Screenshot via Instagram/tacoricotexmexcafe Taco Rico Corporate launches review Taco Rico Corporate responded with its own statement, forcefully condemning Seghini’s language and announcing that the West Kendall franchise is under formal review. “Taco Rico Corporate is aware of the video showing the franchisee and owner of our West Kendall location using a racial slur,” the company said. “We want to be unequivocal: this language is racist, indefensible, and has no place in our company or our communities.” According to the company, the review will determine whether Seghini remains fit to operate under the Taco Rico brand and what corrective actions, if any, should follow under the franchise agreement. The company also reiterated that Taco Rico, founded more than 34 years ago, was built on treating guests, employees, and community members with dignity and respect regardless of race or background. “We recognize that words alone are not enough,” the statement continued. “To the Black community and to everyone who was rightfully angered and hurt by this video: we hear you, we stand with you, and we are acting on it.” View this post on Instagram

Other Taco Rico owners caught in the fallout

The controversy has also affected other Taco Rico restaurants across South Florida, despite their owners’ lack of involvement in the incident. Because Taco Rico operates through independently owned franchises, several restaurant owners say they have been flooded with negative online reviews from customers who mistakenly believe the businesses are connected.

Pinecrest’s popular location along U.S. 1 has also been affected, but it and other franchises are unrelated to the incident.

Speaking with NBC6, Homestead franchise owner Tato González said the backlash has been devastating. “It’s taken a long time for us to build what we have built on the reviews, and now we are just getting hammered on the reviews,” González said. “That is something that had nothing to do with us.”

González, whose Homestead location opened two years ago, said his restaurant has built a strong reputation in the community and does not tolerate discriminatory behavior. “Everybody is treated the same,” he said. “Nobody is better than anybody. What happened at the moment was very disturbing.”

He added that while the video involved one franchise owner, the damage has extended across the brand. “When things go viral nowadays, it’s hurting all of us,” González said.