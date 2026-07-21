Restaurants

9 best sandwich shops in Fort Lauderdale you need to try

From the legendary Fat Freddy's to the cult favorite Laspada's Hoagies, here are the 9 best sandwich shops in Fort Lauderdale.
By Jesse ScottJuly 21, 2026
The nine best sandwich shops in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are Laspada's, Fat Freddy's, WhatSub, Papa Duke's, Lunchroom, and Pinho's.

Lunchroom Sandwiches – North
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Independent Journalism in Miami Needs You

We need to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the reporting our community depends on. Reader support keeps us independent and is playing a larger role in funding local journalism and shaping what comes next. If you believe independent local journalism matters, make a contribution today.

Support us today
$10,000

Sure, Laudy’s food scene gets plenty of attention for waterfront seafood and trendy brunch spots, but the city’s sandwich game is pretty lit, too.

We have old-school sub counters that have built followings through the decades, newer shops putting serious swagger into every slice of bread and layer of meat, and plenty of deliciousness in between. There’s no shortage of reasons to skip the chain lunch spot here, y’all.

So, if you’re craving an overstuffed Italian hoagie, a Philly cheesesteak, a pressed Cuban or a deli classic piled high with house-made pastrami, these nine sandwich shops – in alphabetical order – show that some of Broward’s most satisfying meals fit neatly between two slices of bread.

a turkey sandwich cut open with toppings
The legendary Fat Freddy’s Sub Shop is a Broward staple

Fat Freddy’s Sub Shop

Fat Freddy’s Sub Shop

An Oakland Park institution since the ‘70s, Fat Freddy’s has built its reputation on generously stuffed subs, classic cheesesteaks and juicy chicken sandwiches served without fuss. The old-school counter-service vibe pairs perfectly with comfort-food staples, while the smash burgers have developed a loyal following of their own. If it’s your first visit, a cheesesteak remains the signature order. 221 Prospect Rd., Ste. 3925, Oakland Park; 954-491-4334; fatfreddyssubs.com.

a cheese sandwich with tomato
Downtown Fort Lauderdale spot La Corte Cafe makes great sandwiches

La Corte Cafe

La Corte Cafe

Downtown workers have long relied on La Corte Cafe for quick breakfasts and hearty lunches, but the sandwiches are reason enough to stop in too, y’all. The Cuban is praiseworthy, while the Pan con Bistec and crispy Pollo Crunch offer equally satisfying alternatives. 100 E. Broward Blvd., Ste. 107, Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-9208; lacortecafe.com.

an open face deli sandwich with deli meats and toppings
Fort Lauderdale staple Laspada’s Hoagies has a cult following

Photo by Scot Fishman

Laspada’s Hoagies

Verrrrry few South Florida sandwich shops have the cult status of Laspada’s. Fresh-baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and the shop’s famous extra layer of meat — affectionately dubbed the “meat blanket” — have kept customers returning for years. Watching the staff build towering hoagies behind the counter remains half the fun, with things being flung through the air. Beyond its 17th Street outpost, there are Broward locations in Coral Springs, Davie and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 1495 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-522-3483; laspadashoagies.com.

a sandwich loaded with tomatoes and veggies
Lunchroom Sandwiches makes one-of-a-kind sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Lunchroom Sandwiches – North

Lunchroom Sandwiches

Created by the team behind Be Nice Restaurants, Lunchroom Sandwiches brings noticeable attention to a casual lunch counter. The menu mixes familiar favorites with inventive combinations built on high-quality ingredients. Case in point, its short rib and steak sandwiches are as melt-in-your-mouth as they get. 4520 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-870-7197; lunchroomsandwiches.com.

Editor's Picks

a pastrami sandwich
Wilton Manors favorite Papa Duke’s Deli is popular for sandwiches

Papa Duke’s Deli

Papa Duke’s Deli

Right in the heart of Wilton Manors, Papa Duke’s elevates classic deli fare with premium meats, fresh produce and artisan breads. Alongside stacked sandwiches, you’ll find homemade soups, salads and options for gluten-free and vegan diners. The polished neighborhood deli is a go-to for both dine-in lunches and grab-and-go meals. Its corned beef and pastrami concoctions are always towering when you’re hungry – you’re welcome. 1952 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-530-4914; papadukeswm.com.

a pastrami sandwich with toppings
Fort Lauderdale gem Pinho’s Deli makes excellent sandwiches

Pinho’s Deli

Pinho’s Deli

Pinho’s may keep a relatively low online profile, but locals have done plenty of talking for it. The cheesesteaks, Cuban sandwiches and chicken salad consistently earn glowing reviews, while Portuguese pastries and desserts provide another reason to save room. PS, there are killer empanadas, too. 4363 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-9199; facebook.com/pinhosdeli.

salmon bagel sandwich
Fort Lauderdale’s Top Hat Deli is a modern take on the classic Jewish deli, combining nostalgic charm with creative twists.

Top Hat Deli photo

Top Hat Deli

Fort Lauderdale favorite Top Hat Deli blends a traditional Jewish deli vibe with contemporary comfort food. The standout brisket sandwich arrives with Muenster cheese and rich gravy, while The Classic layers house-made pastrami, Swiss, caramelized onions, and mustard into a sandwich that’s totally fire. Also, for fans of the now-closed Foxy Brown, the spot has some of its longtime favorites on the menu. 415 NE Third St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-3896; tophatftl.com.

a prosciutto and mozzarella sandwich
Broward spot WhatSub Sub Shop is a top sandwich shop in the nation, according to Yelp

WhatSub Sub Shop – Fort Lauderdale

WhatSub Sub Shop

This Broward spot has earned national attention, with Yelp naming it among America’s Top 25 sandwich destinations. Every sandwich starts with fresh-baked artisan bread, then is stacked with imported Italian meats and carefully selected toppings. Italian-inspired specialties dominate the menu, making this Galt Mile favorite worth seeking out. For the northern Broward folks, there’s also a location in Deerfield Beach. 3335 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-621-1163; whatsub.com.

a cheesesteak next to fries
Fort Lauderdale’s Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings makes a delicious cheesesteak

Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings

Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings

This Federal Highway favorite proves there are plenty of ways to build a memorable cheesesteak. Traditional versions share menu space with creations like the Boston Bomb, loaded with steak, onions, salami and provolone, while the over-the-top Heart Attack Cheesesteak adds mozzarella sticks. If indulgence is the goal, few local sandwich shops go harder, people. 4824 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8716; wickedcheesesteakspizzawings.com.

Support Local Journalism

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today
photo of a man standing among palm trees in South Florida

Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based New Times contributor covering culture, food, travel, sports, and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. He is the co-founder and editor of Browardist and The Weekly 954. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star.

Loading latest posts...