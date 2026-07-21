9 best sandwich shops in Fort Lauderdale you need to try

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Sure, Laudy’s food scene gets plenty of attention for waterfront seafood and trendy brunch spots, but the city’s sandwich game is pretty lit, too.
We have old-school sub counters that have built followings through the decades, newer shops putting serious swagger into every slice of bread and layer of meat, and plenty of deliciousness in between. There’s no shortage of reasons to skip the chain lunch spot here, y’all.
So, if you’re craving an overstuffed Italian hoagie, a Philly cheesesteak, a pressed Cuban or a deli classic piled high with house-made pastrami, these nine sandwich shops – in alphabetical order – show that some of Broward’s most satisfying meals fit neatly between two slices of bread.
Fat Freddy’s Sub Shop
An Oakland Park institution since the ‘70s, Fat Freddy’s has built its reputation on generously stuffed subs, classic cheesesteaks and juicy chicken sandwiches served without fuss. The old-school counter-service vibe pairs perfectly with comfort-food staples, while the smash burgers have developed a loyal following of their own. If it’s your first visit, a cheesesteak remains the signature order. 221 Prospect Rd., Ste. 3925, Oakland Park; 954-491-4334; fatfreddyssubs.com.
La Corte Cafe
Downtown workers have long relied on La Corte Cafe for quick breakfasts and hearty lunches, but the sandwiches are reason enough to stop in too, y’all. The Cuban is praiseworthy, while the Pan con Bistec and crispy Pollo Crunch offer equally satisfying alternatives. 100 E. Broward Blvd., Ste. 107, Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-9208; lacortecafe.com.
Laspada’s Hoagies
Verrrrry few South Florida sandwich shops have the cult status of Laspada’s. Fresh-baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and the shop’s famous extra layer of meat — affectionately dubbed the “meat blanket” — have kept customers returning for years. Watching the staff build towering hoagies behind the counter remains half the fun, with things being flung through the air. Beyond its 17th Street outpost, there are Broward locations in Coral Springs, Davie and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 1495 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-522-3483; laspadashoagies.com.
Lunchroom Sandwiches
Created by the team behind Be Nice Restaurants, Lunchroom Sandwiches brings noticeable attention to a casual lunch counter. The menu mixes familiar favorites with inventive combinations built on high-quality ingredients. Case in point, its short rib and steak sandwiches are as melt-in-your-mouth as they get. 4520 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-870-7197; lunchroomsandwiches.com.
Papa Duke’s Deli
Right in the heart of Wilton Manors, Papa Duke’s elevates classic deli fare with premium meats, fresh produce and artisan breads. Alongside stacked sandwiches, you’ll find homemade soups, salads and options for gluten-free and vegan diners. The polished neighborhood deli is a go-to for both dine-in lunches and grab-and-go meals. Its corned beef and pastrami concoctions are always towering when you’re hungry – you’re welcome. 1952 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-530-4914; papadukeswm.com.
Pinho’s Deli
Pinho’s may keep a relatively low online profile, but locals have done plenty of talking for it. The cheesesteaks, Cuban sandwiches and chicken salad consistently earn glowing reviews, while Portuguese pastries and desserts provide another reason to save room. PS, there are killer empanadas, too. 4363 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-9199; facebook.com/pinhosdeli.
Top Hat Deli
Fort Lauderdale favorite Top Hat Deli blends a traditional Jewish deli vibe with contemporary comfort food. The standout brisket sandwich arrives with Muenster cheese and rich gravy, while The Classic layers house-made pastrami, Swiss, caramelized onions, and mustard into a sandwich that’s totally fire. Also, for fans of the now-closed Foxy Brown, the spot has some of its longtime favorites on the menu. 415 NE Third St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-3896; tophatftl.com.
WhatSub Sub Shop
This Broward spot has earned national attention, with Yelp naming it among America’s Top 25 sandwich destinations. Every sandwich starts with fresh-baked artisan bread, then is stacked with imported Italian meats and carefully selected toppings. Italian-inspired specialties dominate the menu, making this Galt Mile favorite worth seeking out. For the northern Broward folks, there’s also a location in Deerfield Beach. 3335 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-621-1163; whatsub.com.
Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings
This Federal Highway favorite proves there are plenty of ways to build a memorable cheesesteak. Traditional versions share menu space with creations like the Boston Bomb, loaded with steak, onions, salami and provolone, while the over-the-top Heart Attack Cheesesteak adds mozzarella sticks. If indulgence is the goal, few local sandwich shops go harder, people. 4824 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8716; wickedcheesesteakspizzawings.com.