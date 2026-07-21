9 best sandwich shops in Fort Lauderdale you need to try

Sure, Laudy’s food scene gets plenty of attention for waterfront seafood and trendy brunch spots, but the city’s sandwich game is pretty lit, too.

We have old-school sub counters that have built followings through the decades, newer shops putting serious swagger into every slice of bread and layer of meat, and plenty of deliciousness in between. There’s no shortage of reasons to skip the chain lunch spot here, y’all.

So, if you’re craving an overstuffed Italian hoagie, a Philly cheesesteak, a pressed Cuban or a deli classic piled high with house-made pastrami, these nine sandwich shops – in alphabetical order – show that some of Broward’s most satisfying meals fit neatly between two slices of bread.