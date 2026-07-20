France’s Mbappé spotted on Miami yacht with ‘Fresh & Fit’ manosphere podcaster

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France apparently watched the 2026 World Cup final from a yacht with the co-host of a Miami manosphere podcast.

We need to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the reporting our community depends on. Reader support keeps us independent and is playing a larger role in funding local journalism and shaping what comes next. If you believe independent local journalism matters, make a contribution today.

Early Sunday afternoon, millions gathered around their screens to watch the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Spain’s Lamine Yamal. But while other stars knocked out of the tournament presumably watched with friends and family back home — Erling Haaland in Norway, Jude Bellingham in England — France’s Kylian Mbappé apparently watched from a yacht with the co-host of a Miami manosphere podcast.

As the final got underway, Walter Weekes posted a video on X from the yacht. Weekes co-hosts “Fresh & Fit,” a Miami podcast with a long history of promoting misogyny and antisemitism, with Myron Gaines. In the clip, a waiter serves watermelon cocktails to the group — Mbappé among them, his arm around what appears to be Spanish actress Ester Expósito.

“Special Guest and Yacht Party Goes On!” Weekes’ post reads.

Weekes then shared a photo of himself and the France star alongside the caption: “Too blessed to be stressed.”

Too blessed to be stressed. pic.twitter.com/kjMroSckoc — Walter Weekes (@freshceonetwork) July 19, 2026

Weekes (nicknamed “Fresh”) and Gaines (“Fit”), author of “Why Women Deserve Less,” host the “Fresh & Fit” podcast, where they frequently invite women on to belittle them. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which added the show to its list of male-supremacy hate groups in 2024, has said that Gaines and Weekes “repackage toxic masculinity as self-improvement while preaching men’s innate superiority and right to dominate women.”

“Why do women deserve less? Because simps, the government, and society as a whole pedastalizes women for having a vagina,” the podcast previously posted on X. “Give them less so they respect you and give you more. Everyone else gives them more so you don’t have to.”

The hosts, who are both Black, have said they would refuse to date a Black woman. Gaines, who made headlines earlier this year for repeatedly throwing up a Nazi salute while chanting along to Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” at Vendôme, a Miami Beach club, has praised Hitler and promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish people. In one video, white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes and several other guests can be seen performing the Nazi salute at the “Fresh & Fit” set. Gaines has joked about teaching the salute to his dog.

Days before hanging with Mbappé, Weekes took to X to defend Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have repeatedly appeared as guests on “Fresh & Fit” and remain fixtures in its Miami orbit. The brothers — dual U.S.-British citizens who built a following preaching wealth and male dominance — were arrested in Miami on Saturday after British prosecutors brought new rape and sex-trafficking charges and requested their extradition. They have denied all charges. The Tates also face a separate, long-running human-trafficking case in Romania.

Mbappé closed out his tournament in Miami days after overtaking Messi as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, notching his 22nd career goal in Saturday’s third-place game against England.

It’s unclear whether he knew who Weekes was or was familiar with the podcast’s reputation. A representative for Mbappé did not immediately respond to New Times’ request for comment.