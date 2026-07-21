Beloved kosher babka bakery opens first Florida location

Beloved kosher café and bakery Bakey has opened its first Florida location in Hallandale Beach with its famous babka, breads, and pastries.

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If you’ve driven down Hallandale Beach Boulevard lately and noticed a line spilling out the door of the former Kosher Bagel Cove, there’s a good reason. Bakey, the Boston bakery known for its handcrafted breads, flaky pastries, and what many consider some of the country’s best babka, has officially opened its first South Florida location, and locals are already showing up in droves from breakfast through lunch. The new kosher bakery at 668 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. marks Bakey’s Florida debut, with additional locations already planned for Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Owner chef Uri Scheft, whose name has become synonymous with modern babka. Bakey

Babka is the star, but there’s plenty more to love

Bakey comes from master baker, cookbook author, and internationally acclaimed chef Uri Scheft, whose name has become synonymous with modern babka.

Scheft founded Lehamim Bakery in Tel Aviv before co-founding New York City’s celebrated Breads Bakery, helping introduce a new generation of pastry lovers to the rich, twisted Eastern European bread. He later published the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook Breaking Breads and launched Bakey in Boston in 2021.

Now, he’s bringing that same philosophy to South Florida alongside business partner Amir Vadash, whose family operated Israel’s Vadash Bakery for more than six decades.

The chocolate babka at Bakey is what put it on the map Bakey While the chocolate babka remains the bakery’s signature item, it’s hardly the only reason to visit. Guests can choose from whole loaves or slices of chocolate babka, almond babka with German marzipan, and rotating seasonal flavors. The pastry case is equally tempting, filled with buttery chocolate and goat cheese croissants, rugelach, cheese sticks, and golden, flaky burekas stuffed with cheese, potatoes, or spinach. Fresh challah, naturally fermented sourdough, New York-style bagels, rolls, and artisan breads are baked throughout the day, staying true to Bakey’s motto that “the oven is always on.”

The menu includes breakfast plates, salads, sandwiches, and an extensive bakery selection Photo by Adir Avivi Photography Breakfast, lunch, and coffee all day Bakey isn’t just a bakery. It’s designed as an all-day café where guests can settle in with breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon coffee break. The menu includes breakfast plates, freshly prepared salads, sandwiches, and grab-and-go options, along with its extensive bakery selection. Every item is made in-house using fresh ingredients, unbleached flour, and natural sourdough. Coffee is equally important here. Bakey serves premium beans sourced from Umbria, Italy, roasted off-site and ground fresh in-house for each cup.

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The space has been transformed with minimalist décor and pastry displays Photo by Adir Avivi Photography

A fresh look for a familiar space

The bakery has transformed the longtime Kosher Bagel Cove space into a bright, modern café designed by Alona Eliasi. Inside, warm wood accents, greenery, and minimalist décor create an inviting atmosphere. And, of course, the beautiful pastry displays greet guests as soon as they walk through the door.

The café seats about 50 indoors and another 70 on its outdoor patio, making it an easy spot to linger over coffee and pastries or grab breakfast on the go.

Bakey also offers catering, wholesale bakery services, holiday menus, and delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.