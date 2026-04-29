Miami Hosts a Massive ‘Longest Table’ Potluck Dinner This Friday

Miami hosts a massive ‘Longest Table’ potluck dinner on Friday, May 1, at the Underline, hosted by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

While Miami is one of the world’s most diverse cities, social isolation remains a common challenge. Seeking to bridge this gap, a project called the Longest Table will make its public debut this Friday, May 1. For the first time, the organization is coming to Miami to transform a stretch of the Underline into a massive, open-air dining room.

The massive potluck dinner runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Inter Grove Gallery this Friday. The dinner is a partnership between Radical Partners, Elevate Cities, and the Knight Foundation. Plus, it serves as the official kickoff for the tenth anniversary of 10 Days of Connection.

Attendees are welcome to bring anything from a cherished family recipe to store-bought items or local pastelitos. Photo by Caroline Elaine Photography How Can I Join The Potluck? Participation is simple. The event functions as a large-scale potluck where neighbors gather to share a dish. And the good news? There’s no need for professional culinary skills! Attendees are welcome to bring anything from a cherished family recipe to store-bought items or local pastelitos. Project co-founder Maryam Banikarim began the Longest Table as a grassroots effort in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. She believes the solution to loneliness starts with neighbors sitting down for a conversation. We couldn’t agree more. Loneliness is a major public health crisis, with physical consequences that can be as harmful as heavy tobacco use. Research shows that chronic isolation increases the risk of heart disease by 29 percent, stroke by 32 percent, and dementia by 50 percent.

The evening is part of a broader initiative dedicated to connecting residents across diverse backgrounds. Photo by Caroline Elaine Photography

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Miami Native and Former Surgeon General to Host

The guest of honor for the evening will be Miami native and Palmetto High School alum Dr. Vivek Murthy, author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World. Dr. Murthy served as the 19th and 21st surgeon general of the United States from 2015 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2025, under Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

Throughout his tenure as U.S. Surgeon General, he has identified social disconnection as a primary national challenge. According to past data, 80 percent of participants meet someone new during the event. Many even report a stronger sense of belonging and a greater interest in civic action.

The evening is part of a broader initiative involving 124 Miami organizations dedicated to connecting residents across diverse backgrounds. The event will be held at 2771 SW 27th Ave. Entry is free, and the public is encouraged to register in advance.

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The Longest Table. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2771 SW 27th Ave., Miami, at the Underline Inter Grove Gallery; longesttablecommunity.org.