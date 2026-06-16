Century-old Miami River landmark to become new surf and turf spot

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Renowned Miami restaurateur Roman Jones‘ newest Miami River property might be his most historic yet.
House Kiki, Jones’ hospitality group, has just signed a lease at 28 and 90 NW North River Dr., a century-old Miami River landmark.
If the address sounds familiar, it was the former home of Capt. Tom’s Seafood Restaurant. The historic Capt. Tom’s Seafood Restaurant building, located on the Miami River front in downtown Miami, celebrated its 100th birthday in 2018. The waterfront institution, which opened in the 1920s, had been closed for years before Jones came calling.
Now, the space will become S&L, shorthand for steak and lobster.
A standing piece of Miami history
According to a PBase.com forum post by Don Boyd, the building had seemingly been in a “time warp” since it closed in the late 1950s. The building had never been utilized for anything substantial in 60 years — since 1957.
Up until recently, the building had been virtually untouched since it closed in the ’50s. (Including its iconic lobster traps on the side of the building.)
As for how the building will be remodeled over the next two years, that remains unknown.
The House Kiki backstory
Jones came up in South Beach nightlife. He was a partner in Opium Group, the company behind Privé, Mansion, and Mokai, clubs that drove the city’s late-night scene for a decade. He pivoted to restaurants in 2017 with Kiki on the River, a Greek waterfront spot at 450 NW North River Dr., then followed it with Habibi, a Moroccan supper club he runs in partnership with Ikam Rebaia. Both have become anchors on the river.
Earlier this year, Jones also signed a $15 million partnership with Casablanca Seafood. The Cuban-American-owned fish restaurant has operated nearby for three decades.
“Our vision is to develop the Miami River’s dining experience with landmark concepts original to Miami, and tailored to maximize variety, flavor, lifestyle and amazing memories,” Jones says in a statement.
Miami’s Karpowich family owns the property and facilitated the transaction. “I have been a fan of Roman Jones ever since I couldn’t get into Privé,” said Kent Karpowich. “Their team has done a phenomenal job at Kiki on the River and Habibi, and we look forward to their continued success.”
A much longer pipeline
S&L is the latest piece in a much larger build-out. House Kiki’s upcoming lineup includes Pirata, a sports bar slated for 2026; Mercante Ristorante & Piano Bar, a joint venture with Nicola Siervo targeting autumn 2026; and Kiki at Sea, a yachting experience already up and running.
And they aren’t stopping there. Further out, the team plans for Capella dell’Amore, a church conversion event space helmed by Caroline McDonald; Maminette, a St. Tropez-inspired concept; El Morro, a Spanish fort-themed restaurant with a rooftop tapas bar called Café del Rio; Trinity, a private late-night lounge; and Villa Romana, “the group’s ultimate venue for privacy and excellence.”
House Kiki has not announced an opening date for S&L.
S&L. 28 and 90 NW North River Dr., Miami.