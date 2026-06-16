Century-old Miami River landmark to become new surf and turf spot

Jones pivoted to restaurants in 2017 with Kiki on the River, his famed Greek spot Photo by Paul Stoppi

The House Kiki backstory

Jones came up in South Beach nightlife. He was a partner in Opium Group, the company behind Privé, Mansion, and Mokai, clubs that drove the city’s late-night scene for a decade. He pivoted to restaurants in 2017 with Kiki on the River, a Greek waterfront spot at 450 NW North River Dr., then followed it with Habibi, a Moroccan supper club he runs in partnership with Ikam Rebaia. Both have become anchors on the river.

Earlier this year, Jones also signed a $15 million partnership with Casablanca Seafood. The Cuban-American-owned fish restaurant has operated nearby for three decades.

“Our vision is to develop the Miami River’s dining experience with landmark concepts original to Miami, and tailored to maximize variety, flavor, lifestyle and amazing memories,” Jones says in a statement.

Miami’s Karpowich family owns the property and facilitated the transaction. “I have been a fan of Roman Jones ever since I couldn’t get into Privé,” said Kent Karpowich. “Their team has done a phenomenal job at Kiki on the River and Habibi, and we look forward to their continued success.”