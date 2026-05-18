Miami Comfort Food Staple Closes After 14 Years

Another beloved restaurant has closed its doors in Miami this year.

Blue Collar served its last plate on Sunday, May 17, ending its longtime run on Biscayne Boulevard. Owner Danny Serfer announced the closure on Instagram on Friday, May 15. The post quickly sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“There are truly no words to express how grateful we are for the love, loyalty, and support Miami has shown us throughout this journey,” he writes in the post.

Community outpour quickly filled the Instagram comments. “To those of us who were there at (or near) the beginning, you built an institution that we’ll never forget and is forever part of Miami’s culinary history,” wrote one commenter. “I’ll miss it like I do the Rascal House.” Chef Allen Susser weighed in, too. “Thank you for all that you have done for the community and all of the wonderful meals and memories that you provided for us all.”