Award-Winning Burger Spot Opens in Coral Gables

They tested beef blends, fat ratios, and bun recipes for years La Birra Bar photo

Argentina and the Birth of the Burger

So, why all the fanfare? It all started in 2001 as a bar-café in Boedo, a working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires. That’s when siblings Daniel, Roxana, and Renzo Cocchia opened a small spot next door to their parents’ rotisería. For the next 14 years, the place fed the neighborhood with their grandparents’ recipes

The burger pivot came in 2015, when the family started focusing on smash burgers. They tested beef blends, fat ratios, and bun recipes for years, turning away professional bakers until they developed their own: pan de nube, a soft bun that compresses under the burger’s weight and springs back without going soggy.

Regulars started calling it la almohada inteligente (the smart pillow). The beef got the same treatment; the burger combines three Argentine cuts in a proprietary blend, ground fresh daily at each location, built to carry the char and fat of an asado.