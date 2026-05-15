Award-Winning Burger Spot Opens in Coral Gables

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Popular Argentine smash burger spot La Birra Bar surprised its fans this week by opening its sixth restaurant in South Florida. And this one is located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Miami — Coral Gables.
Located at 219 Miracle Mile in the heart of the Gables, La Birra Bar opened to major fanfare and lines out the door for its juicy burgers. The opening joins its other locations in North Miami Beach, Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale, Doral, and Weston.
Argentina and the Birth of the Burger
So, why all the fanfare? It all started in 2001 as a bar-café in Boedo, a working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires. That’s when siblings Daniel, Roxana, and Renzo Cocchia opened a small spot next door to their parents’ rotisería. For the next 14 years, the place fed the neighborhood with their grandparents’ recipes
The burger pivot came in 2015, when the family started focusing on smash burgers. They tested beef blends, fat ratios, and bun recipes for years, turning away professional bakers until they developed their own: pan de nube, a soft bun that compresses under the burger’s weight and springs back without going soggy.
Regulars started calling it la almohada inteligente (the smart pillow). The beef got the same treatment; the burger combines three Argentine cuts in a proprietary blend, ground fresh daily at each location, built to carry the char and fat of an asado.
From Boedo to Miami
The brand landed in Miami in August 2021, opening on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach. And it’s been racking up accolades ever since.
Within six months, it won People’s Choice at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash and has taken home an award every year since, including back-to-back wins in 2025 and 2026.
In 2025, World’s Best Steak Restaurants named La Birra Bar one of the seven best burger restaurants in the world, the only Argentine establishment on the list. This past February, the brand took home the Dubai Burger Championship with its aptly named “Crispy Dubai.”
What to Order
If you’re new to La Birra Bar, start with “La Golden,” made with two smashed patties, white American cheese, raw red onion, and house mayo on the “cloud” bun.
The “Smash Golden Chimichurri” offers the same combo, topped with chimichurri-truffle mayo (the mayochurri), which has developed its own following. The “Crispy Dubai” adds crispy onions and the house Dubai sauce. For something more traditional from Argentina, the “Criolla” is made with bell pepper, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, and provolone.
Guests can round out the meal with sides like fries, onion rings, and wings.
La Birra Bar. 219 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; labirrabarusa.com.