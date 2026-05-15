Miami Ranked Among Top Foodie Cities on Earth

Miami has just landed at the top of another major food list.

A new global culinary diversity study from travel eSIM company Holafly puts the Magic City third in the world (tied with Munich) with 75 percent of its restaurants serving international cuisine. It’s the highest share of any American city in the study.

The study analyzed TripAdvisor data across cities pulled from the “World’s Best Cities” rankings, measuring the ratio of local versus international restaurant offerings to identify where food-focused travelers can experience the widest range of cuisines in one place.

Miami outpaced New York City, which placed seventh globally with 71 percent international cuisines, and both Los Angeles and San Francisco at 68 percent. Melbourne placed first overall (79 percent), followed by Berlin (78 percent), with London fourth (74 percent) and Hamburg fifth (73 percent).