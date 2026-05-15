Miami Ranked Among Top Foodie Cities on Earth

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Miami has just landed at the top of another major food list.
A new global culinary diversity study from travel eSIM company Holafly puts the Magic City third in the world (tied with Munich) with 75 percent of its restaurants serving international cuisine. It’s the highest share of any American city in the study.
The study analyzed TripAdvisor data across cities pulled from the “World’s Best Cities” rankings, measuring the ratio of local versus international restaurant offerings to identify where food-focused travelers can experience the widest range of cuisines in one place.
Miami outpaced New York City, which placed seventh globally with 71 percent international cuisines, and both Los Angeles and San Francisco at 68 percent. Melbourne placed first overall (79 percent), followed by Berlin (78 percent), with London fourth (74 percent) and Hamburg fifth (73 percent).
Why Miami
Miami’s placement tracks with the city’s makeup (and it even received the top foodie city title in 2025). With a majority-Latin population and decades of Cuban, Venezuelan, Colombian, Peruvian, and Caribbean immigration shaping our restaurant scene, the city’s food diversity grew out of who settled here.
Getting a café Cubano, a bowl of sancocho, or a Venezuelan arepa is not a destination outing; it’s a regular Tuesday.
That plays out in different parts of the city, with Doral’s dense amount of Venezuelan restaurants, Little Havana’s Cuban counters, the Haitian restaurants of Little Haiti, the Japanese spots, and Peruvian cevicherias spread across Brickell and Midtown, showing that the diversity isn’t concentrated; it is found throughout the city.
Two Years Running
This is the second consecutive year Miami has topped a major U.S. foodie ranking. WalletHub’s 2025 Best Foodie Cities in America report ranked Miami first among more than 180 cities using a different methodology that measured restaurant density, access to top-rated dining, and more than two dozen additional factors. Two organizations ran entirely different analyses and arrived at the same answer for two years in a row.
That WalletHub report also put Miami 156th in affordability, proving that eating well here and eating affordably here are, unfortunately, typically two separate pursuits.
The full Holafly study also includes breakdowns on Michelin-starred restaurants, vegetarian-friendly dining, and gluten-free options alongside the diversity ranking.