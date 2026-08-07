Miami Chef Creole owner regrets voting for Trump as Haitian TPS ends

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On August 5, a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for as many as 350,000 Haitians living in the United States officially lifted that order, leaving immigrants from the Caribbean nation more vulnerable than ever to arrest and deportation.
Immigration experts say the loss of status for such a large group is unprecedented in modern U.S. history.
The effects are already being felt across South Florida’s Haitian community.
Fear and uncertainty ripple through Little Haiti
It’s been quieter around the streets of Little Haiti. On a recent evening, the lines at an annual back-to-school supply event in Little Haiti weren’t as long as they’ve been in the past. The counters at Chef Creole, the family-owned Caribbean restaurant chain known for Haitian- and Bahamian-inspired Creole comfort food, have also been slower.
On Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a man riding a scooter outside the Chef Creole location in Little Haiti. Wilkinson “Ken” Sejour (AKA Chef Creole), owner of the longtime Miami staple, says the arrest set off rumors about a raid at his restaurant and added to the anxiety sweeping through the community
“You are taking key people, and now you are giving people the impression that it’s not even safe to come to my business,” Sejour told Local 10 News.
Chef Creole owner says he may have to close two locations
After 34 years and several locations, Sejour says the end of TPS means his future in the hospitality business is “almost going to be non-existent.” He’s already lost his entire management team, he says, and expects to shut down two stores as a result. It’s unclear which locations, or when.
In an interview with CBS Evening News, Sejour admits he voted for President Donald Trump. Asked whether he regrets it, his answer is immediate: “Yes.”
The Trump administration has argued that Haiti no longer meets the conditions for TPS, despite the country’s ongoing security and humanitarian crisis.
As of March, gangs controlled 90% of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations (UN). Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, described the city as a “kill zone” in remarks before the UN Security Council in July.
Haiti holds a Level 4 advisory from the U.S. State Department, warning Americans not to travel to the country due to risk of crime, terrorism, kidnapping and unrest.
A staple for Caribbean comfort food since 1992
Founded by Sejour and his late brother, Jude Pierre, Chef Creole opened its first restaurant — a takeout joint on NE 78th Street in Miami — in 1992. Today, there are six locations across Miami.
In 2006, Anthony Bourdain visited Chef Creole during the second season of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” where he sampled the restaurant’s Caribbean seafood alongside Sejour.
The following year, New Times awarded the restaurant the title of Best Conch Fritters in Miami.
Chef Creole. Multiple area locations, including 200 NW 54th St., Miami; 305-754-2223; chefcreole.com.