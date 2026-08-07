Miami Chef Creole owner regrets voting for Trump as Haitian TPS ends

On August 5, a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for as many as 350,000 Haitians living in the United States officially lifted that order, leaving immigrants from the Caribbean nation more vulnerable than ever to arrest and deportation.

Immigration experts say the loss of status for such a large group is unprecedented in modern U.S. history.

The effects are already being felt across South Florida’s Haitian community.