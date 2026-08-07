South Florida steakhouse sparks national frenzy over nude guests

In Miami, we’ve seen wild things, like a $33,000 cocktail in South Beach. But now, a Broward County restaurant is taking the cake — with clothing-optional dining. C.L.A.S.S. Soirée Steakhouse in Hollywood is running a Nude Dining Experience on the first Monday of every month: a five-course steakhouse dinner where guests eat naked, and the staff stays fully dressed, reports People.

Yes, this is a real thing.

The first dinner ran Aug. 3, and the next is set for Monday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. The restaurant already has dates on sale through March 1, 2027. Tickets are $250 for men and $150 for women, or $300 if you come as a couple. Two separate tickets run $400, so bringing a date is somehow… the budget option?

The restaurant’s OpenTable page still lists the dress code as smart casual, which is one way to put it.