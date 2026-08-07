South Florida steakhouse sparks national frenzy over nude guests

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In Miami, we’ve seen wild things, like a $33,000 cocktail in South Beach. But now, a Broward County restaurant is taking the cake — with clothing-optional dining. C.L.A.S.S. Soirée Steakhouse in Hollywood is running a Nude Dining Experience on the first Monday of every month: a five-course steakhouse dinner where guests eat naked, and the staff stays fully dressed, reports People.
Yes, this is a real thing.
The first dinner ran Aug. 3, and the next is set for Monday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. The restaurant already has dates on sale through March 1, 2027. Tickets are $250 for men and $150 for women, or $300 if you come as a couple. Two separate tickets run $400, so bringing a date is somehow… the budget option?
The restaurant’s OpenTable page still lists the dress code as smart casual, which is one way to put it.
What’s actually on the table
The Eventbrite listing promises a champagne toast, a five-course dinner, a private chef experience, and a “social dining atmosphere with fellow nude guests.” Guests get a robe, a soft towel, and a seat cover, UPI reported. We feel that the last detail is the one everyone will want confirmed.
The August menu featured filet mignon and Florida lobster tail, plus vegetable spring rolls, truffle mac and cheese, and French-style mashed potatoes, with beignets and ice cream for dessert. That tracks with what the kitchen does the other 30 days of the month.
The regular menu is focused on a 16-ounce Cajun ribeye, a 60-ounce meat board loaded with lobster tail and king crab legs, miso-glazed sea bass, and Russian Osetra caviar by the ounce. The business spent more than 20 years as a private chef company before owner and chef Maurad Ali turned it into a steakhouse.
Ali would like it on the record that the food is the point – believe it or not. “You’d think [with] a concept as risqué as this that the main attraction is nakedness, but for us it’s the food,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “We want people to feel fancy and have themselves an upscale meal.”
Yes, this is apparently legal
Joann Hussey, a spokesperson for the city of Hollywood, told WPLG Local 10 the whole thing clears on a technicality. “Yes, it’s legal. It’s legal because the staff members working are clothed.”
Nobody touches anybody without consent, and there is no “touchy-feely stuff,” per OutKick. Ali expected about 20 guests for the first dinner and vouched for his staff. “I’m the chef and owner, my crew, we are all professionals,” he told WPLG. Hostess Tashaeba Hart greets everyone at the door with nothing on. “Once you walk through the door, I’ll most likely be nude, no clothes on, so when you come in, you do feel more comfortable,” she said.
Ali is very honest about the motive. “As a restaurateur in this rough environment, we have to be remarkable, and remarkable means people are talking,” he told UPI.
Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy is apparently not bothered by any of it. “We’ve enjoyed our dinners there for years,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “If there’s a market and the shades are drawn, hey, different strokes for different folks.”
For what it’s worth, South Florida’s only other sanctioned spot for taking your clothes off is Haulover Beach, and that one is free.
C.L.A.S.S. Soirée Steakhouse. 121 N. 20th Ave., Hollywood; classsoireesteakhouse.com.