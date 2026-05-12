Florida’s Most Iconic Steakhouse Has Half a Million Bottles of Wine

Business Insider just published its list of the most iconic steakhouses in every state, and when it got to Florida, the pick landed north of Miami.

Tampa’s legendary Bern’s Steak House, a steakhouse institution that has been dry-aging beef and amassing wine since 1956, was named the most iconic in the Sunshine State. The title was based on customer reviews, local history, longevity, and cultural significance.

Although Miami and Broward are filled with gems, South Florida did not make the cut. However, this would sting more if Bern’s weren’t one of the most decorated restaurants in the country.