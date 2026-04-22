Flanigan’s to Open Two New South Florida Locations

Flanigan’s has officially confirmed plans to open two new South Florida locations in Cutler Bay and Homestead with construction in late 2026.

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It’s official, Flanigan’s fanataics (or should I say, Flan-atics)? Local landmark Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill has confirmed it will open two brand new locations in South Florida. Just over a year after New Times broke the news that Flanigan’s was looking into opening locations in Homestead and Cutler Bay, the restaurant has finally confirmed that both locations have been given the green light to begin construction. Yes, after years of rumors, whispers, and Instagram comment sections practically begging for it, Flanigan’s has finally made it official.

The Town of Cutler Bay approved the site plan for Flanigan’s on April 15 Town of Cutler Bay photo Cutler Bay Gets Its Flanigan’s Let’s start with Cutler Bay, where things just got very, very serious. On April 15, the Town Council approved the site plan for a new Flanigan’s at 20971 Old Cutler Rd., inside the Publix-anchored Shoppes of Cutler Bay. Basically, your future grocery run is about to get dangerously sidetracked by “Joe’s Rockin’ Rib Rolls” and half-price drinks next door. The project is now heading into permitting, with plans to break ground by the end of the year. Jimmy Flanigan himself even showed up to the meeting, which, if you know anything about this city, is basically the equivalent of a celebrity sighting. Town officials called it a major milestone, and it couldn’t be more true.

Visuals of the site plan for Flanigan’s were presented during the April 15, 2026, Town Council meeting Town of Cutler Bay photo A Major Milestone for Cutler Bay For years, Cutler Bay residents have been asking for more sit-down restaurants that actually feel like somewhere you want to spend a few hours. Flanigan’s isn’t just another chain. It’s where birthdays turn into late nights, where “just one drink” turns into a full rack of ribs, and where every booth somehow feels like your booth. And if the renderings presented at the Town Council meeting are any indication, it’s going to be a gorgeous restaurant. “This was a big moment for us, and we’re excited to take this next step in bringing Flanigan’s to Cutler Bay,” says Flanigan. “We’ve felt a lot of enthusiasm from the community and great support from Town leadership throughout the process. With the plans now approved, we’re looking forward to moving into permits, breaking ground soon, and becoming part of the Cutler Bay family.”

Flanigan’s teased the new renderings of the forthcoming Homestead location Flanigan’s photo Homestead Finally Gets Its Moment Meanwhile, down in Homestead, the energy is chaotic in the best way. Because while the Cutler Bay news came with official approvals and council meetings, the Homestead announcement came the only way it really could in 2026: via a perfect SpongeBob meme. Within hours, the post racked up thousands of likes, with fans flooding the comments after being personally invited to opening night. Flanigan’s even sealed the deal with a simple “Flanigan’s 🤝 Homestead” caption, which, honestly, might be the most powerful handshake in South Florida right now. And if you’ve been paying attention, you know this moment has been a long time coming. New Times first reported back in 2025 that Flanigan’s was eyeing both Cutler Bay and Homestead, with early talks tied to the city’s ever-evolving entertainment district plans. That project may still be figuring itself out, but one thing is now crystal clear: Homestead is getting its Flanigan’s, and fans down south are ready to finally have one close to home.