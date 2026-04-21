Inside Miami’s Secret Burger Club with a Cult Following

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New Times contributor Sef Gonzalez built Burger Beast from a late-night idea into one of Miami’s most recognizable food brands. Now, his members-only burger club turns that obsession into something even harder to get: community. On a Monday night, somewhere in Miami-Dade, a small group of burger obsessives agrees to show up for dinner. The kicker? They don’t know where they are going. They get a day, a general area, and a time. That’s it. The rest stays under wraps until the last minute, part loyalty test and part leap of faith. In the hands of almost anyone else, that kind of secrecy might feel gimmicky. In the hands of Sef Gonzalez, better known as Burger Beast, it feels perfectly on brand.

Burger Beast (Sef Gonzalez) poses in front of his former “Beast Mobile” Burger Beast photo From Blog to Burger Empire For more than 15 years, Gonzalez has built a loyal following by doing something deceptively simple: caring deeply, and very loudly, about burgers, comfort food, and the old-school mom-and-pop places that many people overlook. He launched BurgerBeast.com in 2008 and, over time, turned it into a larger world that includes food writing, events, a burger history book, a museum, a podcast, pop-ups, and a growing archive of Miami food culture. His site describes the mission plainly: to preserve and celebrate comfort-food culture. The secret meetups, though, may be the purest expression of what Burger Beast has become.

The meetups began when Gonzalez started hosting recurring dinners built around the love of local comfort foods that made his blog popular. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar The Secret Behind the Secrecy Gonzalez says the idea for Burger Beast started at home, after a frustrating day working in retail management. His wife, Marcela, saw what was already obvious to anyone who knew him. Gonzalez was the person planning meals on trips, mapping out food stops, and talking about burgers long before it looked like a career. She encouraged him to start a website about the places he loved and suggested the name Burger Beast. On his own site, Gonzalez credits Marcela with telling him to start the blog. He says she has been there from day one. That part matters. Burger Beast may read like one big personality, but it was never really a solo act. Gonzalez used to keep a “cast of characters” page on the site for the friends and relatives who kept showing up in his stories, and his site still frames the brand as something built alongside family, road trips, and behind-the-scenes regulars, not as a polished influencer machine.

Early on, he learned that if people knew the restaurant in advance, they would talk themselves out of going. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar An Inner Circle of Burger Obsessives That homemade spirit is part of why the burger club works. The meetups began about four and a half years ago, when Gonzalez started hosting recurring dinners built around the same kind of obsessive curation that made his blog popular. At first, different chefs and restaurants handled different parts of the meal. Over time, the format evolved into members-only gatherings at restaurants, usually on Mondays, where guests try off-menu items, test new ideas, and eat their way through a menu Gonzalez helped shape. The secrecy, he says, is practical. Early on, he learned that if people knew the restaurant in advance, they would come in with a fixed idea of what the night would be and often talk themselves out of going. So now members commit first. The location comes later.

A Burger Beast Burger Club event at the Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale in 2025 Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar More Than Just a Dinner Club That structure has helped create something more interesting than a simple food event. The Burger Beast Burger Club, as described on his site, is meant to be an inner circle of die-hard burger fans with access to meetups, merch, and behind-the-scenes stories. Gonzalez describes it less as a money-maker than as a way to gather like-minded people around good food and camaraderie. That community has started to take on a life of its own. There are members who show up again and again, the hardcore regulars who know the drill and trust Gonzalez enough to clear a Monday night without asking too many questions. They have become a kind of informal tasting panel and street team rolled into one. Restaurants use the dinners to gauge reactions to new dishes. Members get fed, surprised, and folded deeper into Miami’s food world. Sometimes they even show up in other Burger Beast orbit events, from judging contests to cheering on competitors.

An epic Burger Beast burger at the Mai-Kai Burger Beast Burger Club event he hosted Preserving Miami’s Comfort Food Culture That ecosystem makes sense when you look at Gonzalez’s career more broadly. Burger Beast has expanded far beyond a blog. His site highlights large-scale events like Croqueta Palooza and Hamburger House Party, his 2019 book All About the Burger, and the Burger Museum by Burger Beast, which ran from 2016 through 2019 as a shrine to fast-food memorabilia and burger history. He has also written for New Times and other outlets, and his work has long blurred the lines between blogger, historian, curator, and evangelist. Still, talking to Gonzalez, what comes through most is not branding. It is enthusiasm. He is funny, a little chaotic, deeply nostalgic, and still capable of sounding genuinely amazed that any of this turned into a profession. He talks about washed-out Motorola Razr food photos, early blog gatherings that suddenly drew crowds, and the weird momentum of being in the right place just as Miami’s food scene started changing around him. He remembers tiny details, odd signs, old menu items, and half-forgotten restaurants with the kind of affection most people reserve for relatives. That memory is part of what gives Burger Beast weight in Miami. Gonzalez is not just chasing the next burger. He is documenting a food culture, preserving a lineage, and helping define what counts as local history in a city that is often too quick to move on.