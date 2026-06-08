Coral Gables is getting its first Italian food hall this summer

Audio By Carbonatix
Da Silva Hospitality, the group behind Coral Gables Italian mainstay Zucca, is opening the Gables’ first Italian food hall this summer. The new food hall, called Zuccaly, will debut at the Plaza Coral Gables with six food stations across 8,000 square feet.
From Wood Fire to Gelato Counter
The “LaBiga” station features Roman-style pizza al taglio made with biga, the traditional pre-fermentation technique that uses minimal yeast and slow fermentation, producing a lighter, more digestible crust than your average pizza slice.
The “Pasta and Risotto” stations turn out freshly made lasagna and cannelloni with traditional sauces daily. The “Grilling Steaks and Fish” station fires meats and seafood over charcoal and live wood. Il Giardino handles fresh salads, while the Dolci rounds it out with house-made gelato, tiramisu variations, bomboloni, cornetti, and crostate.
There will also be the “PortaVia Gastro Market,” a full deli and grab-and-go stocked with vitello tonnato, Wagyu carpaccio, burrata, and house-made sauces alongside ready-to-serve lasagna and cannelloni. A full bar will serve Italian classics like Negroni, Americano, and Spritz, plus a dedicated espresso and cold coffee program. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, two-for-one.
Nine Years In, Now Going Bigger
Da Silva Hospitality opened Zucca on Alcazar Avenue in 2017, and the restaurant even made the New Times‘ list of Miami’s top 100 restaurants this year. It’s also on New Times‘ Top 15 Italian Restaurants in Miami list. The family-run group, founded in Venezuela in 1950 by Jose da Silva and now led by his son Erasmo, also operates restaurants in Venezuela and Portugal, and recently relaunched Hereford Grill in Doral.
Da Silva has positioned Zuccaly as the more casual side of the group’s offerings: “something for everyone who loves Italian food but wants a more casual, comfortable, less formal setting,” he told Coral Gables Community News when the project was announced.
Overseeing the kitchen is corporate chef Manuel Garcia, who has run Zucca since 2017 and has cooked at Michelin-starred L’Espérance and La Côte Saint-Jacques in France, as well as at Miami Beach’s Casa Tua. The 200-seat indoor/outdoor space boasts yellows, earthy oranges, and greens throughout with open culinary stations and ovens as the main visual points of the room.
Zuccaly. 111 Palermo Ave., Suite 112, Coral Gables; zuccaly.com. Opening this summer.