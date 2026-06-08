Coral Gables is getting its first Italian food hall this summer

From Wood Fire to Gelato Counter

The “LaBiga” station features Roman-style pizza al taglio made with biga, the traditional pre-fermentation technique that uses minimal yeast and slow fermentation, producing a lighter, more digestible crust than your average pizza slice.

The “Pasta and Risotto” stations turn out freshly made lasagna and cannelloni with traditional sauces daily. The “Grilling Steaks and Fish” station fires meats and seafood over charcoal and live wood. Il Giardino handles fresh salads, while the Dolci rounds it out with house-made gelato, tiramisu variations, bomboloni, cornetti, and crostate.

There will also be the “PortaVia Gastro Market,” a full deli and grab-and-go stocked with vitello tonnato, Wagyu carpaccio, burrata, and house-made sauces alongside ready-to-serve lasagna and cannelloni. A full bar will serve Italian classics like Negroni, Americano, and Spritz, plus a dedicated espresso and cold coffee program. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, two-for-one.