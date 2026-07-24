Ashley Graham’s next big venture isn’t fashion, it’s wine

From the runway to the vineyard

“I’ve been modeling for almost 30 years,” Graham tells New Times. “I’ve been in the fashion industry for almost three decades. To be able to make something of my own and really put my blood, sweat, and tears into something, my own money into it… Like, this is my fourth child.” She laughs. “I have three little boys at home, and then I have little Lucci.”

Her affection for the brand is obvious. Unlike many celebrity alcohol launches, Lucci wasn’t born from a licensing deal or a marketing opportunity. Graham says it started because she genuinely couldn’t find the wine she loved drinking.

From left: Ashley Graham and Camilla Araujo sip on glasses of Lucci Lambrusco at Casadonna Photo by World Red Eye