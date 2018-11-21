Border Lays Bare the Heart of a Troll — a Fantasy Troll, Not the Evil Kind

Ali Abbasi’s understated troll drama Border looks at first like it’s going to be a ... wait, sorry, let’s hold up. Can we briefly reflect on the fact that critics can now write the words “understated troll drama” without so much as batting an eye? We’ve had sensitive zombie romances, gentle cannibal dramas, moody vampire coming-of-age pictures and God knows what else. And sure, once upon a time, an unassuming, intimate story exploring the inner life of a mythical, cave-dwelling creature from Scandinavian folklore might have seemed genuinely innovative. (John Gardner’s Grendel was required reading in some high schools for decades, after all.) But the hybrid subgenre of emo monster movies now rarely proves fresh or interesting; frankly, it’s become passe.

To its credit, Border keeps the fantastical stuff to a minimum at first, leaning into the more realistic side of its conceit. All we know of our protagonist Tina (a very good Eva Melander) at first is that she is a quiet, somber Swedish customs guard working a border crossing and is also, as it happens, quite distinctive-looking. With her rough skin, heavy brow and wide-set eyes, she draws attention. She’s also unusually good at her job: She can literally smell fear, anger or shame. She can watch disembarking passengers all day long and tell you which one is breaking the law — who’s underage and lugging alcohol, whose passport has expired and who’s smuggling child porn. In the woods outside her home, she communes easily with animals, cavorting with deer and a moose.