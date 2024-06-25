Best Weekend Getaway

The Boca Raton has been the talk of the town since its recent renovation, and the fact that it's also equidistant for Palm Beachers and Miamians makes it the ideal tri-county getaway. Whether it's for a romantic retreat or family romp, book the Tower Suite Collection, where each suite comes with a butler, all-inclusive top-shelf mini-bar, and access to "Top of the Tower," a suite-only space comparable to a first-class lounge with a sprawling 365-degree view of the ocean and mainland. Don't miss breakfast at Sadelle's or dinner at Bocce. The property is decorated with blue-chip art and is home to boutiques and a purely blissful spa. But besides the upscale stuff, water is the main attraction. At the Harbourside Pool Club, there's a water park for kids and a lazy river. Jump from one of the pools to the in-house boat at the marina for efficient transport to the beach club.