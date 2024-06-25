Best Trail

The stunning 13.5-mile Old Cutler Trail cuts through some of Miami's oldest and most lush neighborhoods. Pretend you're living in the past as you enjoy a stroll under the shade of hundred-year-old banyans or jump on a bike for an easy, flat ride through nature. Along the way, you'll pass the tangled mangroves and glistening bay views of Matheson Hammock as well as the established greenery at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and Pinecrest Gardens. And all in all, Old Cutler promises a safe stroll. Tree roots might trip you up more than drivers because the speed limit around the trail is about 35 miles per hour.