Best Trail

Have you been to saltwater beaches in other cities? They may have fish, but you sure won't be seeing them through murky waves. Here in South Florida, we have some of the clearest warm waters in the lower 48. To really get up close and personal with sea creatures, head to the uncongested 165-acre Bear Cut Preserve on Key Biscayne. Its shallow seagrass habitat is teeming with life, like colorful sponges, starfish, barracuda, or pufferfish. Bear Cut's nature trails have numerous beach access points, all ideal for snorkeling. Park at the north end of Crandon Park at the Biscayne Nature Center to ogle at the hardwood hammocks and mangroves before the trails end at an overlook of a fossilized coastal reef with a fantastic view of downtown. Pro tip: Go when the tide is low to get a closer look at the sea critters.