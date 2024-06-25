Best Tennis Courts

Lot 11 skatepark occupies a space that was once a parking lot underneath I-95 in downtown. The park boasts a crowd of good-humored regulars who are either beginning their skate journey or working to get signed to a skate team. Lot 11 welcomes visitors with a massive halfpipe as soon as you walk through the gates. There are obstacles like stairs and rails for those who want a challenge, and vert riders can use the large, empty pool space. What really sets Lot apart is its feeling of community. Even a Wednesday night is pretty packed with enthusiasts who blast music and enjoy the night air and camaraderie. Some of the Lots' most famous visitors include musician and designer Pharrell Williams and the late fashion designer and skateboarding advocate Virgil Abloh. You might also run into pro skaters like Jamie Foy and Sean Pablo at the park or happen upon a skate jam or other event, like a rave or Japanese wrestling.