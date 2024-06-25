Best Tennis Courts

Remember tennis legend Chris Evert? She was Martina Navratilova's nemesis on the court. She took home 18 grand slam titles throughout her incredible career. She's also from Fort Lauderdale, and there's a world-class tennis center in her hometown bearing her dad's name. The Jimmy Evert Tennis Center is nothing new — it's been a South Florida tennis breeding ground for tennis talents like Jennifer Capriati and Brian Gottfried. Today, it has 18 pristinely kept clay tennis courts. What makes it the best is the classy yet approachable ambiance. The courts are easy to book in advance for a fee via its pro shop, and if you want to fly solo, there's a ball machine rental for honing those skills.