David Beckham brought the best player in the world to Inter Miami in 2023, which, in turn, makes him the Best Team Owner in Miami. It's not all that complicated. The addition of Lionel Messi and a slew of his favorite soccer-playing friends took Inter Miami from a sleepy team playing off Commercial Boulevard in Broward County to an iconic franchise with more followers on social media than any team in all of sports. Not bad! Beckham has climbed to the top of Miami sports owners through more than just his impressive good looks, pedigree, and reputation. He worked tirelessly behind closed doors to convince Messi to join Inter, a monumental move that's done just as much for soccer in Miami as Pat Riley bringing LeBron James to play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh did for basketball. They say you need to bet big to win big, and Beckham did just that. Banking on his relationship with Messi paid off, and then some.