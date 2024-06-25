Best Rock Climbing

Though we reported in 2022 that it is technically illegal to pick fruit on another person’s property, what kind of cheap thrill is on the right side of the law? Our semi-tropical environs make for a wild, diverse, all-you-can-eat fruit buffet, and yes, sometimes you have to put it all on the line for some titillating flavors. Most famously, in the summer, it’s mango season, when the stickiest and sweetest of fruits have all kinds of gourmands risking life and limb to climb fence and tree. Our big, meaty Florida avocados and star fruit ripen anywhere from June to January, while papayas pop up year-round. But if you want to play it safe by plucking only fruits on public property, scale a palm tree for unlimited, year-round coconuts. On the coast, you can snag sea grapes, ripe from August to October. Just make sure you eat them when they’re the darkest of purple, or they’ll taste more sea than grape. Snack on some ripe red Surinam cherries when they pop up on hedges from April through June, and don’t sleep on cocoplums from winter to spring.