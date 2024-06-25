Best Rock Climbing

Rock climbing in flat-as-a-pancake Miami would have been a mere novelty not long ago. But thanks to palm-sweating documentaries like Free Solo and the sport earning a spot in the 2021 Summer Olympics, South Florida now boasts four climbing gyms and counting. The most recent gym to open, Velocity Climbing, however, is the clear go-to. The newly minted 23,000-square-foot gym features 60-foot walls, two floors of bouldering (climbing without a rope on shorter walls), a regular fitness area, and Florida’s first speed-climbing wall. A curious layperson can take up the sport and get a fun workout with beginner classes and auto-belays — a system that lets you climb the high walls by yourself. And thanks to good natural light, scaling the tall walls at golden hour makes it one of Miami’s new best spots to catch the sunset, almost as if you’re perched high on a prime piece of granite in the wilderness