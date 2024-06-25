Best Reason to Stay in Miami for the Summer

True red-blooded Miamians don't run away from the summer heat; they do a bump of Celsius and turn it way the hell up with some fancy footwork and ecstatic hip gyrations. As the city sways to the rhythm of its vibrant Latin culture year-round, the annual Miami Salsa Congress steps it up a notch, electrifying summers by showcasing the best of salsa music, dance, and culture from around the globe. From exhilarating performances by world-renowned dancers to immersive workshops for enthusiasts of all levels, this gathering transforms the 305 into a sizzling mecca for dance aficionados and newcomers alike.