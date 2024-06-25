Best Place to Take the Kids

Not far from where children of Miami's 1980s fondly remember summer days at Six Flags Atlantis is a newer, fancier water park, Tidal Cove. Oddly hidden behind Aventura Mall as part of a luxury hotel, it's an aquatic wonderland for chill- and thrill-seeking kids alike. For the tiniest, there are the splash pads and mellow slides of Kids Cove. Bigger kids can laze the hours away in a slow-flowing chlorinated loop of a lazy river. Little daredevils will get their kicks climbing the never-ending stairs of a number of scream-inducing waterslides. Some of the highlights include the Boomerango, where you raft into a zero-gravity effect, or the Aquadrop, where the floor disappears from underneath you for a gut-clenching free fall. Definitely make time for the Flowrider, where you can boogie board or surf in an artificial stationary surf machine. It can be a pricey day out, but the experience is free for JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa guests.