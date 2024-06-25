Best Place to See Manatees

Sometimes Miami's natural magic butts right up to and swims underneath its traffic-snarled urban hardscape. Almost as predictable as the northbound gridlock on the stretch of Biscayne just south of 79th Street lies just below a steady stream of traffic of a different, portly, seagrass-munching sort. Yes, we're talking about manatees. The best place to see the slow-moving sea cows is between Advance Auto Parts and the BP station on a bridge that does not look welcoming to pedestrians across from a strip club. This area of the Little River Canal is a protected reserve, and throughout the season (November to April), you'll spot manatees here, often with babies in tow. The bridge provides a great vantage point, perfect angle, and distance for close viewing as they glide by below.