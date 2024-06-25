Best Place to Roller-Skate

Miami Roller Rink, formerly known as Hot Wheels, Thunder Wheels, and Super Wheels, has been on a roll ever since re-opening its doors on January 1 of this year. The rink is Miami's longest-standing roller rink and the go-to venue for parties, birthdays, corporate events, retro-themed fiestas, and music videos — even earning Drake's stamp of approval. Looking for skate lessons? They have weekly classes taught by Rocs World and other world-class skate coaches every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.