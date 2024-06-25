Best Place to Go Stoned

This might not be something you want to do in broad daylight, but for stoners looking for a place to sneak out, spark up, and unwind, Bayside Marketplace is the move. The best spot to suck down a joint is the pier in the back where the THC, soft tropical breeze, and glitter of downtown lights can hit you all at once. As the stores close around 10 p.m., the area becomes remarkably peaceful, so you can safely light up a doobie and take in the breathtaking panorama of the city skyline and the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel against the night sky. Plus, with plenty of late-night restaurants in the greater downtown area, you've got munchie options galore.