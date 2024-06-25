Best Picnic Spot

Indoor entertainment venues used to be a dime a dozen in South Florida, peaking in the '80s and early '90s. Of course, with the convenience of smartphones, tablets, and packed sports schedules, kids today are spoiled for choices when it comes to keeping busy. But on the days when the Miami rain just won't quit and YouTubers bore, there's Xtreme Action Park, a massive indoor playground that features everything from escape rooms and arcade games to minigolf and laser tag. Of course, the big lure here is the indoor go-kart track with a fleet that includes pro-level, gas-powered vehicles that reach speeds of up to 45 mph. If you need even more speed, there are super-karts that go up to 65 mph. But tiny speed demons, be warned: You have to meet several requirements before you're allowed to take them on the track.