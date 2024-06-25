Best Picnic Spot

A memorable picnic should be at a picturesque spot far away from too many prying eyes but not so far away from home that your lovingly assembled portable meal turns sour. Merrie Christmas Park is the perfect spot for popping a squat and munching outside with its off-the-beaten-path energy and central location. Just a mile away from the bustling gridlock of U.S. 1, you can lay out on a grassy field surrounded by ficus trees that offer a distinctly South Florida feel and much-needed shade. There's a fenced-in playground if you've brought along any little ones that need stimulation. Heck, there's even a sloping hill that makes for some fun tumbling, and the kids can explore nature in the giant roots of the banyan trees. We just advise, for your stomach's sake, that you tumble before your picnic.