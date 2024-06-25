Best Outdoor Group Fitness Class

Not to be confused with the geriatric step aerobics classes at your local rec center, Soca Step turns cardio into Carnival. The brainchild of fitness coach Rhomyka Gardner and taught by Tailored Fitness owner Kamal "Coach Kam" Cudjoe, Soca Step is taught every first, third, and fourth Friday at Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill Sports Park, and City Park in Sunrise, respectively. What started eight years ago at Tailored Fitness in Lauderhill turned into a viral fitness sensation that attracts hundreds of people every month. Bring your flag — and coordination — to Soca Step and be prepared to whine yuh waist like you're at a Caribbean fete. Cudjoe's energy is as buoyant as the live soca mix. Yes, he'll call you out for not moving your waistline. Partnerships with global brands like Nike have bolstered this friendly class' popularity, but Cudjoe plans to keep the classes free and accessible to the community.