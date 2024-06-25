Best Outdoor Attraction

Just off the MacArthur Causeway, Jungle Island remains a distinctly Floridian, elevated roadside attraction with wild animals and a rad new zipline aerial adventure. Treetop Trekking Miami literally elevates the park by taking the space above its forest canopy. Guests willingly and gleefully navigate the wild, sky-high courses. There are a few adventures to choose from depending on your fear of heights and age. They may test your strength and stomach, but the views from 20 feet in the air as you zip over monkey cages and through the greenery will make it all worthwhile.