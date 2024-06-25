Best Not-So-Cheap Thrill

Serving up $100 dips by the pool, the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside is way more costly than any other hotel in town. But outsized luxury is like a drug; It just feels so good! Until you wake up the next morning. And the wild thing is, you don't feel bad when spending big at this not-so-cheap thrill. It's one of the most architecturally renowned destinations for the rich and the famous. And like those with more power and money, it's easy to be charmed by the Champagne Bar cocktails, pizza at Winston's on the Beach, or the gift shop where you can buy Panama hats for a thousand dollars and limited-edition Four Seasons totes. But feel free to skip lunch at Lido and dinner at Keller's Surf Club. Some things are not worth the splurge.