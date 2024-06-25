Best Mile of Miami

We're proudly known as the Sunshine State, but sometimes you want to appreciate those solar rays from the cool embrace of a tree-laden street. You can find that right-kind-of-shady mile in Meridian Avenue on South Beach. Massive Brazilian beauty leaf trees cover pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers, and packs of tour-guided Segway riders so they can appreciate the relative quiet of the two-lane residential road and its art deco-style apartment buildings. As an added bonus, at night along the Flamingo Park portion of this mile — from 11th to 15th streets — the trees are lit up with white Christmas lights all year, giving off an even more otherworldly aura to this mesmerizing strip.