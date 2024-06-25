Best Indoor Attraction

TopGolf, step aside, there's a new indoor mini-golf spot in town: Puttery. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy invested in this fresh, intimate, and affordable adults-only sports experience in Wynwood. Unlike other upscale mini golf spots, just $27 per person gets you gameplay in three themed areas, with nine-hole courses between the Library, the Lodge, and the Rooftop. The 17,800-square-foot space also provides plenty of culinary offerings that beat out its competitors, featuring dishes like crab rangoon dip, pork tostones, and blackened mahi salad bowls in addition to a full-service bar. With plenty of quirks and design flair, Puttery feels like a makeshift golf course inside a remote vacation home where you can hide out from the chaos of the neighborhood — or pregame for a night on the town. (If you're in the vicinity of North Broward or Palm Beach County, you might prefer to get your roll on at the Puttery in West Palm Beach.)