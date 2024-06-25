Best Historic Landmark

Right off Old Dixie Highway in Goulds stands one of Miami-Dade County's best-kept secrets, a precious postcard-perfect historic village, Cauley Square. It was first established as a railway siding at the turn of the 20th Century. Spread across ten acres of lush, tree-shaded gardens colonized by peacocks, this hidden oasis of tranquility — a New Age enclave, really — is home to open artist studios, an independent bookstore, antique shop, and much more. As big developers continue to raze all of Miami's historically distinguishing features with impunity, Cauley Square remains an authentic time capsule of Old Florida that must be protected at all costs.