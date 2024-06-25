Best Free Thrill

One way you can make a karmic payment to your body after doing it dirty at Club Space is to partake in a free afternoon yoga at the same place you blacked out the week before. Every Saturday at 4:20 p.m., you'll find jubilant yoga instructor Tiffany "Tifftopia" Levy or her colleagues leading 420 Space Yoga. Classes include free water and a DJ who spins more tranquil beats than the hedonistic club usually serves up. The hourlong classes are vinyasa-based and fill up quickly, so make sure to go early and RSVP ahead of time. Not everyone wants to go to a bass-bumping club, but it's hard to deny a free yoga class. And when factoring in a unique location? Well, if someone asks if you wanna leave, you'll say, "Namaste." 420 Space Yoga will be moving to Club Space's outdoor venue Factor Town for the summer while the club is renovated but will be back in business in the fall.