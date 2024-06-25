Best Florida Panthers Player

The Florida Panthers have been looking fierce and clawing their way deep into the playoffs, thanks in large part to forward Matthew Tkachuk. After arriving in Florida through a trade with the Calgary Flames in 2022, Tkachuk wasted no time making his mark. He scored 40 goals in his first season with the Panthers and led the team on a Cinderella run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Along the way, Tkachuk whipped in three game-winning goals in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals in a playoff performance that will go down in franchise lore. Tkachuk brings the kind of dedication and sense of camaraderie that makes championship teams. His scoring prowess is undeniable, but he's an unselfish player — as keen to provide a breakaway assist as he is to slap in a goal himself.