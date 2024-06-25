Best Escape

Located in the Florida Keys, Islamorada is a picturesque escape that's under two hours from Miami by car. The views are breathtaking from anywhere on its stretch of land, but perhaps the most stunning sights are from Cheeca Lodge and Spa. The resort itself offers adults-only, understated island luxury, but its amenities are what make it a real escape from the city. Pools and dining with views of turquoise Atlantic waters, a spa with 72 years of experience in making sun-burned guests look their best, and well-kept tennis courts. The kindly staff also hooks guests up with snorkeling experiences, kayaks, or paddleboards. Pack your bags and leave your stress on the mainland. Rooms start at $299 a night.