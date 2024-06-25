Best Coach

Jimmy Butler is the most complicated, uncomplicated man in the world. While his interests off the court — including everything from starting his own coffee company to guest starring in Fall Out Boy music videos — seem endless, when it comes time to lace up his sneakers, it's all basketball business between the lines. And when the court between those lines has an NBA Playoffs logo painted in it, his "Playoff Jimmy" ass-kicking alter-ego kicks in and takes center stage. In 2023, Playoff Jimmy led the Miami Heat to the franchise's second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons. While his season had a slow start, it ended predictably; he was one of the last players with a game on the schedule and, in most cases, the best player on the court. What Butler brings to the Heat not only can't be replaced but can't be replicated. His tenacity and out-of-body experiences with the game on the line make him one of the best players on the current team and in franchise history.