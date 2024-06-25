Winning an award for Best Coach in any sports town would be an accomplishment, but receiving that accolade with Miami Heat coach and future Hall of Famer Erik Spoelstra employed just down the road adds an extra shine to the achievement. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is this year's pick for the category, thanks to his work in turning the Dolphins offense into a national story through high-speed innovation and creativity that has his counterparts scratching their heads. Between his rejuvenation of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's confidence and, in essence, career, and utilization of Miami's playmakers to the best of their abilities on the way to 11 wins and a second-straight playoff appearance, McDaniel has taken a dormant franchise accustomed to disappointments to a team with Super Bowl or bust expectations for the first time in a quarter-century. Making the Miami Dolphins relevant again? Yeah, that's worthy stuff for the Best Coach of the Year.