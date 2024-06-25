 Best Cheap Thrill 2024 | Foraging for Fruit | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Cheap Thrill

Foraging for Fruit

Though we reported in 2022 that it is technically illegal to pick fruit on another person’s property, what kind of cheap thrill is on the right side of the law? Our semi-tropical environs make for a wild, diverse, all-you-can-eat fruit buffet, and yes, sometimes you have to put it all on the line for some titillating flavors. Most famously, in the summer, it’s mango season, when the stickiest and sweetest of fruits have all kinds of gourmands risking life and limb to climb fence and tree. Our big, meaty Florida avocados and star fruit ripen anywhere from June to January, while papayas pop up year-round. But if you want to play it safe by plucking only fruits on public property, scale a palm tree for unlimited, year-round coconuts. On the coast, you can snag sea grapes, ripe from August to October. Just make sure you eat them when they’re the darkest of purple, or they’ll taste more sea than grape. Snack on some ripe red Surinam cherries when they pop up on hedges from April through June, and don’t sleep on cocoplums from winter to spring.

Best Free Thrill

420 Space Yoga

Karli Evans

One way you can make a karmic payment to your body after doing it dirty at Club Space is to partake in a free afternoon yoga at the same place you blacked out the week before. Every Saturday at 4:20 p.m., you'll find jubilant yoga instructor Tiffany "Tifftopia" Levy or her colleagues leading 420 Space Yoga. Classes include free water and a DJ who spins more tranquil beats than the hedonistic club usually serves up. The hourlong classes are vinyasa-based and fill up quickly, so make sure to go early and RSVP ahead of time. Not everyone wants to go to a bass-bumping club, but it's hard to deny a free yoga class. And when factoring in a unique location? Well, if someone asks if you wanna leave, you'll say, "Namaste." 420 Space Yoga will be moving to Club Space's outdoor venue Factor Town for the summer while the club is renovated but will be back in business in the fall.

Best Not-So-Cheap Thrill

The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

Christian Horan

Serving up $100 dips by the pool, the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside is way more costly than any other hotel in town. But outsized luxury is like a drug; It just feels so good! Until you wake up the next morning. And the wild thing is, you don't feel bad when spending big at this not-so-cheap thrill. It's one of the most architecturally renowned destinations for the rich and the famous. And like those with more power and money, it's easy to be charmed by the Champagne Bar cocktails, pizza at Winston's on the Beach, or the gift shop where you can buy Panama hats for a thousand dollars and limited-edition Four Seasons totes. But feel free to skip lunch at Lido and dinner at Keller's Surf Club. Some things are not worth the splurge.

Best Unaffordable Thrill

La Caja Miami

Want to feel like a celebrity, dominating the blue waves of the Atlantic with your crew, but feel like renting a booze boat for the day is just so basic? If you really want to stand out — and splurge — grab 11 of your closest friends and rent a charter from La Caja for $2,300 and take it on a four-hour ride of your life. Despite its name, it's not a floating box with a crisp pig inside, but more like a floating 40-foot slab. There's a covered section with a cute bar area and a couch, but you're going to want to spend your time on the main open deck sprawled out on lounge chairs, absorbing vitamin D. While the initial fee just gets you a captain, the company can connect you with private chefs or wellness instructors to really add that extra level of bougie to your floating (or gloating) experience.

Best Place to Take the Kids

Tidal Cove

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa photo

Not far from where children of Miami's 1980s fondly remember summer days at Six Flags Atlantis is a newer, fancier water park, Tidal Cove. Oddly hidden behind Aventura Mall as part of a luxury hotel, it's an aquatic wonderland for chill- and thrill-seeking kids alike. For the tiniest, there are the splash pads and mellow slides of Kids Cove. Bigger kids can laze the hours away in a slow-flowing chlorinated loop of a lazy river. Little daredevils will get their kicks climbing the never-ending stairs of a number of scream-inducing waterslides. Some of the highlights include the Boomerango, where you raft into a zero-gravity effect, or the Aquadrop, where the floor disappears from underneath you for a gut-clenching free fall. Definitely make time for the Flowrider, where you can boogie board or surf in an artificial stationary surf machine. It can be a pricey day out, but the experience is free for JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa guests.

Best Dog Park

Blanche Park

If you're looking for a dog park where the humans who visit are just as friendly as the dogs, then Blanche Park is your canine hotspot. No matter the time of day (but especially from 4 to 8 p.m.), you'll find more than a dozen dog owners with their well-behaved pooches roaming the tree-lined, fenced-in park. This is a properly nice park with artificial turf, rolling hills, clean-up and water stations, and bench seating. It's also impressively clean, and the Coconut Grove neighborhood it's nestled in is equally charming. A welcoming spot with regulars, you're in good company to gush about your four-legged buddies and to make yourself a few new two-legged friends.

Best Pilates Studio

Breathe Pilates Miami

A great Pilates class is a joy: Your body glides along while pushing, pulling, and moving your limbs in time with your breath. It awakens a wonderland of muscles and tissues you didn't know existed. Even gym fanatics bent on HIIT or boot-camp workouts are catching on that Pilates very well will kick their asses, albeit in a gentle way. Pilates has almost become too trendy, with an ever-growing number of corporate franchises crowding out smaller spots that offer personalized, boutique-style classes. But Breathe Pilates is one of the hidden gems, a bright, airy oasis amid the hubbub of Biscayne Boulevard near 79th Street. The impeccable studio is equipped with six reformers and springboards and an advanced piece of equipment called a "Cadillac." Owner Gretchen Wagoner brings decades of experience, and her meticulous approach to form shines with integrity. A few well-trained instructors are hands-on and attentive, and welcoming group classes are geared toward all ages and abilities.

Best Yoga

Mimi Yoga

To know Mimi Yoga's founder is to love her. And her studio. And her retreats. A woman as beautiful as her practice, its founder Mimi Ghandour has upped the game and fostered a community that lives by her mantra to "just show up." Within the confines of her transformative central Wynwood space, her seafoam green, posh yet petite operation is where fitness lovers and yogis alike gather to sweat their worries away.

Best Outdoor Group Fitness Class

Soca Step

Not to be confused with the geriatric step aerobics classes at your local rec center, Soca Step turns cardio into Carnival. The brainchild of fitness coach Rhomyka Gardner and taught by Tailored Fitness owner Kamal "Coach Kam" Cudjoe, Soca Step is taught every first, third, and fourth Friday at Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill Sports Park, and City Park in Sunrise, respectively. What started eight years ago at Tailored Fitness in Lauderhill turned into a viral fitness sensation that attracts hundreds of people every month. Bring your flag — and coordination — to Soca Step and be prepared to whine yuh waist like you're at a Caribbean fete. Cudjoe's energy is as buoyant as the live soca mix. Yes, he'll call you out for not moving your waistline. Partnerships with global brands like Nike have bolstered this friendly class' popularity, but Cudjoe plans to keep the classes free and accessible to the community.

Best Sporting Event

The Miami Open

Michele Eve Sandberg

Whereas we may never know whether the Dolphins will be remotely good year to year, we do know this: The tennis action inside Hard Rock Stadium for the annual Miami Open is always top-tier. Since moving from Crandon Park to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, everything about the Open has been ace. Beyond professional tennis' four grand slam tournaments, it's regarded as the next best tournament on planet Earth. And, for many reasons, people love playing inside a football stadium-gone-tennis court. All of the top players in the world attend (except Novak Djokovic, who keeps bailing for whatever reason), and, well, it's a total vibe. Even if you aren't a tennis fan, you can relish slices of Editor Pizza and booze on a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Best of Miami® 2024

