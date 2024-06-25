Best Beach (Miami)

Like the local saying, "If you don't like the weather, wait a minute," the same sentiment goes for South Beach. If you don't like what you see, walk a block. Depending on time and location, there are a dozen different vibes you can soak up along these shores — from the pier at Government Cut to the semi-official start of Mid-Beach at 23rd Street. There are surfers at South Pointe, low-key locals south of Fifth, hardcore Wet Willie's-toting partiers between 5th and 10th, and the eye-candy gays flexing from 10th to 12th. Finally, from 14th to 23rd, you've got your wealthier tourists under umbrellas. What all these beaches have in common are long, deep stretches of soft sand and waters in the prettiest shades of blue. And if you want the beach at its most peaceful, set your alarm and get to any block before 8:30 a.m. for the singularly majestic experience of having South Beach all to yourself.