Best Basketball Court

Walking distance from the Miami Heat's home at the Kaseya Center is 94 feet of concrete where ballers of all shapes and sizes chuck up bricks and swishes, each shot carrying its own hoop dreams. The Pace Park basketball court's central location draws players from all over Dade to run game. The winds pushing off Biscayne Bay can make three-pointers challenging, but the shadows from the nearby skyscraping Edgewater condos make up for it, giving players respite from the harsh afternoon sun. Even more refreshing for vampires and hoopers with day jobs is that the court has lights, so you can play after the sun sets, all the way until the park closes at 10 p.m.