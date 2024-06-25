Best Wine Shop

Charming and inviting Vinoteca is a new wine shop nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove. It quickly established itself as Miami's premier destination for seasoned wine connoisseurs or dilettantes. Whether you're searching for a robust Spanish Rioja, a delicate French Bordeaux, or an aromatic Argentinian malbec, Vinoteca's curated selection of wines focuses on varieties from Europe and Latin America. A world traveler with a master's degree in viticulture, owner Alex McDonnell brings unparalleled knowledge and passion to her shop. Her expertise ensures that every customer receives personalized and insightful guidance in selecting the right wine. Vinoteca also has a wine club that costs $120 a month. Members receive four different wines each month, along with a write-up about the backgrounds of each vino.