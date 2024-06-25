Best Thrift Clothing Store

Founded by two young women, besties Dani Klaric and Sara Fedz, Peachtree Revival is a boutique that specializes in affordable, on-trend Y2K pieces that has taken both the city and social media by storm. The store's vibrant interior features checkered floors, painted clouds, and happy purple and pink vibes. It's an inviting atmosphere to pull your hair back and dive right into those racks to find a stylish treasure to flaunt on Instagram or at the club. Employees often model some of their newest arrivals on Instagram, so you can DM the shop directly if you're interested in a certain piece. At Peachtree, you can score real deals on vintage Prada heels or that Dolce & Gabbana tank top you've been looking for on Depop. But the real reason you want to visit Peachtree is for the store's frequent flash sales, offering clothing for $5, $10, or $15. That's what sets this store at the top of our list of Miami's clothing thrift spots.