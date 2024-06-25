Best Tattoo Shop

There's been a rightful buzz around town about Parlay Tattoo. Its specialties are micro- and color realism, fine-line tattoos, and portraits. And we're talking hyperrealism, too. These tattoos could easily fool you into thinking you're seeing 3D. Opened in 2024 by partners Rob Cohen from New York and lead artist Rocio Delgadin from Buenos Aires, Parlay specializes in all custom tattoos. The store has a unique add-on: an artist-in-residency program for a wide range of Miami- and Manhattan-based fine artists, photographers, muralists, and street artists. The space is also outfitted with two comfortable leather chairs (hello, important) that you can lounge in as your tattoos come to life. Parlay is by appointment only, and you can connect directly online.